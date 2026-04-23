Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles News: Another strong performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Murray-Boyles ended Thursday's 126-104 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 22 points (11-15 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes.

Murray-Boyles got it done on both ends of the floor, scoring at least 14 points for the third straight game, helping Toronto to a much-needed victory. Cleveland now holds a 2-1 advantage, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday in Toronto.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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