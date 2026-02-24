Collin Murray-Boyles News: Back in starting lineup
Murray-Boyles is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Thunder on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Jakob Poeltl (back) sitting out of the front end of the Raptors' back-to-back set, Murray-Boyles will step into a starting role for the 21st time this season while Sandro Mamukelashvili serves as the top big man off Toronto's bench. As a starter since Jan. 3 (16 games), Murray-Boyles has averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 28.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 195 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1113 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 816 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 816 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More