Collin Murray-Boyles News: Big night off bench Friday

Murray-Boyles finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-96 victory over the Grizzlies.

The rookie big man has looked good since returning from a thumb injury March 23. Over six games since getting back onto the court, Murray-Boyles is averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 boards, 1.3 blocks, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals in just 19.7 minutes a contest while shooting 65.3 percent from the floor.