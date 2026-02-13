Collin Murray-Boyles News: Cleared for Rising Stars Game
Murray-Boyles (thumb) will play Friday in the Castrol Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.
Murray-Boyles aggravated a lingering left thumb injury in Sunday's 122-104 win over the Pacers and sat out Wednesday's 113-95 loss to Detroit. However, he's shown enough improvement to suit up in the Rising Stars Game, where he'll be part of Team Melo alongside Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Fears, Ace Bailey and Donovan Clingan.
