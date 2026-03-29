Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles News: Cleared to play against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 1:43pm

Murray-Boyles (back) is available for Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.

Murray-Boyles prematurely exited Friday's 119-106 win over New Orleans, ending his night after logging only 12 minutes. He was in danger of missing the contest against the Magic because of lower back spasms. Fortunately, the 20-year-old is good to go. Murray-Boyles has averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 0.7 steals across 17.7 minutes in March (three games). However, he could be more productive if RJ Barrett (shoulder) isn't available.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago