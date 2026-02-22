Collin Murray-Boyles News: Coming off bench Sunday
Murray-Boyles is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Bucks on Sunday.
Murray-Boyles has started in each of his last 16 outings and averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 28.8 minutes over that span. However, the rookie first-rounder will come off the bench for the first time since Dec. 31 while Jakob Poeltl joins Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Ja'Kobe Walter in the Raptors' starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 814 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 814 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More