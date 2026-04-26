Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles News: Double-doubles in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Murray-Boyles amassed 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Murray-Boyles continues to play starter-level minutes despite coming off the bench, turning in another notable performance. Through four games, the rookie has put up solid numbers, averaging 17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes per game. The series is now locked at 2-2, heading back to Cleveland. Both teams will be hoping to get on the front foot, with a view to stealing a 3-2 lead.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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