Collin Murray-Boyles News: Double-doubles off bench
Murray-Boyles logged 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block over 24 minutes during the Raptors' 127-116 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.
Murray-Boyles was cleared to play Tuesday after missing Sunday's game against the Magic due to lower-back spasms. He gave the Raptors a nice spark of the bench, leading the team in rebounds (including seven on the offensive glass) while finishing as Toronto's fourth-leading scorer. Murray-Boyles has enjoyed a productive rookie campaign and has been an important piece of the Raptors' rotation, especially when Jakob Poeltl missed time due to his own back injury.
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