Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles News: Elite two-way performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 9:23pm

Murray-Boyles notched 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 112-110 overtime win over Cleveland in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Murray-Boyles continues to be a difference-maker for the Raptors, having scored at least 14 points in all but one of his playoff appearances thus far. He has been able to get it done on both ends of the floor, as he's averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 combined steals and blocks. With the series now tied at three games apiece, both teams will head to Cleveland for Game 7, looking to advance to the second round against either the Magic or the Pistons.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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