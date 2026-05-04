Collin Murray-Boyles News: Fills box score in Game 7

Murray-Boyles logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Murray-Boyles was a key contributor for Toronto during this seven-game series, chipping in double-digit points in five contests. The rookie first-rounder carved out a significant role right away for the Raptors, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes per tilt through 57 regular-season games. Provided Sandro Mamukelashvili picks up his player option for 2026-27, Murray-Boyles could be in for a similar role next year.