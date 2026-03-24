Collin Murray-Boyles News: Five swats in return

Murray-Boyles (thumb) registered nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 FT), five blocks, four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 143-127 win over the Jazz.

Suiting up for the first time since Feb. 25 following an 11-game absence due to a left thumb sprain, Murray-Boyles came through with a magnificent line for fantasy managers who streamed him for defensive stats. With averages of 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 22.1 minutes per game on the season, Murray-Boyles has shown he can be an asset in those two categories when given meaningful run, but it's difficult to envision his minutes picking up much from here. Even with Jakob Poeltl (back) sitting out the second leg of a back-to-back set, Sandro Mamukelashvili still started at center over Murray-Boyles and played 32 minutes, and backup big man Jamison Battle (23 minutes) also saw extended run. Murray-Boyles' outlook won't improve if Poeltl is ready to play in the Raptors' next game Wednesday versus the Clippers.