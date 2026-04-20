Collin Murray-Boyles News: Plays key role off bench Monday

Murray-Boyles logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during the Raptors' 115-105 Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Just like in Game 1 on Saturday, Murray-Boyles led the reserves in scoring and finished third on the Raptors in that category behind Scottie Barnes (26 points) and RJ Barrett (22 points). Although he operated in a reserve role, Murray-Boyles' playing time was noticeably greater than Jakob Poeltl, the latter of whom saw just nine minutes of court time and didn't see the floor whatsoever in the second half. Given the discrepancy in minutes between the two big men, it's possible that Murray-Boyles gets the starting nod for Game 3 on Thursday in Toronto.