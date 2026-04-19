Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles News: Productive in loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:52am

Murray-Boyles posted 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Murray-Boyles led the reserve unit by scoring 14 points off an efficient 7-8 from the field. If Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) remains sidelined for Game 2 on Monday, Murray-Boyles should continue to see additional action while potentially receiving more opportunities on the scoring end.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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