Collin Murray-Boyles News: Productive in loss Saturday
Murray-Boyles posted 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Murray-Boyles led the reserve unit by scoring 14 points off an efficient 7-8 from the field. If Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) remains sidelined for Game 2 on Monday, Murray-Boyles should continue to see additional action while potentially receiving more opportunities on the scoring end.
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