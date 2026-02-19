Collin Murray-Boyles News: Starting Thursday
Murray-Boyles will start Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Although Jakob Poeltl (back) is available to play, he'll come off the bench and operate under a minutes restriction behind Murray-Boyles. As a starter this season (19 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 811 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 811 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More