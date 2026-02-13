Collin Murray-Boyles News: Will play in Rising Stars Game
Murray-Boyles (thumb) will play in Friday's Rising Stars Game.
Murray-Boyles aggravated his left thumb injury in Sunday's win over the Pacers and sat out Wednesday's loss to Detroit. However, he'll return for the Rising Stars Game, where he'll suit up for Team Melo alongside Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Fears, Ace Bailey and Donovan Clingan.
