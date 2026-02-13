Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles News: Will play in Rising Stars Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 6:15pm

Murray-Boyles (thumb) will play in Friday's Rising Stars Game.

Murray-Boyles aggravated his left thumb injury in Sunday's win over the Pacers and sat out Wednesday's loss to Detroit. However, he'll return for the Rising Stars Game, where he'll suit up for Team Melo alongside Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Fears, Ace Bailey and Donovan Clingan.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
