Collin Murray-Boyles News: Will play Sunday

Murray-Boyles (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Murray-Boyles will shed his questionable tag due to a neck sprain and suit up in Toronto's regular-season finale. Over five appearances in April, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 21.8 minutes per contest.