Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Murray-Boyles (back) is available for Tuesday's game against Detroit.

Murray-Boyles was upgraded to probable shortly before tipoff, so that fact that he's now been cleared to play isn't much of a shock. The rookie has made three appearances since March 23 due to a thumb injury and more recently a back issue, and he's averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over this brief three-game stretch.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago