Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sexton (lower leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Sexton departed Sunday's matchup with a left leg injury, and he's now in danger of missing additional game action Tuesday. Chicago should have a better idea of his availability vs. Golden State closer to tipoff.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
