Collin Sexton Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Sexton (lower leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Sexton departed Sunday's matchup with a left leg injury, and he's now in danger of missing additional game action Tuesday. Chicago should have a better idea of his availability vs. Golden State closer to tipoff.
