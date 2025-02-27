Collin Sexton Injury: Iffy for Friday

Sexton (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton has missed 10 games in a row due to a left ankle sprain, but the fact that he's listed as questionable for Friday suggests he might be getting closer to returning to the hardwood. Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk have been experiencing an uptick in minutes with Sexton sidelined, but both should lose some of their playing time if Sexton is deemed ready to return.