Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:28pm

Sexton (pelvis) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston.

After missing Monday's tilt against the Hornets with a pelvic contusion, Sexton's status remains uncertain for Wednesday. Johnny Juzang made the start in Sexton's stead Monday and would likely do so again if the latter remains sidelined, and Keyonte George took on additional ball-handling duties off the bench against Charlotte.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
