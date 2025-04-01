Collin Sexton Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Sexton (pelvis) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston.
After missing Monday's tilt against the Hornets with a pelvic contusion, Sexton's status remains uncertain for Wednesday. Johnny Juzang made the start in Sexton's stead Monday and would likely do so again if the latter remains sidelined, and Keyonte George took on additional ball-handling duties off the bench against Charlotte.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now