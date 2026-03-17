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Collin Sexton Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:37am

Sexton (lower leg) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Sexton has a chance to end a four-game absence with a left lower-leg contusion. With Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Jaden Ivey (knee) both sidelined, Tre Jones is worth streaming in most fantasy leagues, and Rob Dillingham should be on the radaer in deeper formats until Sexton is cleared to return.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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