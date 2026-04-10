Collin Sexton Injury: Likely available Friday

Sexton (finger) is probable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Sexton racked up 27 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 victory over Washington and will likely be available for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back set. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) still sidelined, Sexton should continue to start and see elevated usage.