Collin Sexton Injury: Likely available Friday
Sexton (finger) is probable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Sexton racked up 27 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 victory over Washington and will likely be available for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back set. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) still sidelined, Sexton should continue to start and see elevated usage.
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