Collin Sexton Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Sexton (fibula) is probable for Thursday's game against Cleveland.

The veteran guard is expected to be available for the second part of this back-to-back set. Sexton has averaged 16.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.5 minutes per tilt in 13 games for the Bulls, shooting 50.0 percent from the field.