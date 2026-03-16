Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Listed out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Sexton (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Sexton will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to a left lower-leg injury, which should lead to an uptick in minutes and usage for Rob Dillingham off the bench. Sexton's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Raptors.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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