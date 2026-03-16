Collin Sexton Injury: Listed out for Monday
Sexton (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Sexton will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to a left lower-leg injury, which should lead to an uptick in minutes and usage for Rob Dillingham off the bench. Sexton's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Raptors.
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