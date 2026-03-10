Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sexton (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Sexton suffered a lower-leg contusion during the third quarter of the Bulls' 126-110 loss to the Kings. The injury will prevent him from playing Tuesday, and his next chance to play is the front end of the Bulls' back-to-back set against the Lakers on Thursday. Chicago is dealing with several injuries, and the absence of Sexton means more minutes will be available for Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
