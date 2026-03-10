Collin Sexton Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Sexton (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Sexton suffered a lower-leg contusion during the third quarter of the Bulls' 126-110 loss to the Kings. The injury will prevent him from playing Tuesday, and his next chance to play is the front end of the Bulls' back-to-back set against the Lakers on Thursday. Chicago is dealing with several injuries, and the absence of Sexton means more minutes will be available for Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 37 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2216 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More