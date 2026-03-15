Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 2:28pm

Sexton (leg) will sit out Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

This will be the fourth consecutive game on the inactive list for Sexton, and with Wednesday's contest being the first of a back-to-back set, he could be slated to spend at least one more game on the sidelines. Rob Dillingham will continue to pick up the slack in Sexton's absence.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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