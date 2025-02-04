Collin Sexton Injury: Out at least a week

The Jazz announced Tuesday that Sexton suffered a left ankle sprain during the first quarter of Monday's game versus the Pacers, and while X-rays were negative, he will be re-evaluated in one week.

Sexton played just three minutes Monday before suffering his left ankle sprain. Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. While Sexton could return to action sometime next week, it wouldn't be surprising for him to sit out through the All-Star break.