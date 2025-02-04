Collin Sexton Injury: Out at least one week

The Jazz announced Tuesday that Sexton will be re-evaluated in one week after spraining his left ankle during the first quarter of Monday's 112-111 loss to the Pacers.

Sexton played just three minutes Monday before exiting the game with the injury. Though X-rays ruled out any structural damage to his ankle, Sexton's sprain is considered significant enough to keep him out for at least a few games and possibly through the All-Star break. Keyonte George started the second half of Monday's game in Sexton's stead and could see elevated minutes during the latter's absence along with Isaiah Collier and Jordan Clarkson.