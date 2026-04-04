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Collin Sexton Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sexton is probable to play Sunday against the Suns due to a right finger injury.

Sexton is dealing with a minor injury to a finger on his shooting hand, but it's not expected to keep him out of Sunday's game. Josh Giddey (hamstring) is questionable to play, and if he gets ruled out, that would open up minutes and a potential starting role for Sexton.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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