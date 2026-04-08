Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:14pm

Sexton is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a right finger injury.

The probable tag suggests Sexton will suit up Thursday despite not being 100 percent healthy. He's averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over his last 10 appearances, and Thursday's matchup looks like a favorable one on paper against a lackluster Washington team.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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