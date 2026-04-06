Collin Sexton Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Sexton (finger) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Sexton logged 31 minutes in Sunday's 120-110 loss to Phoenix, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist and three steals. Assuming the 27-year-old can suit up, he could be more productive than usual against one of the worst defensive squads in the league, especially with teammates Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Matas Buzelis (illness) already ruled out.
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