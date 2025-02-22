Collin Sexton Injury: Progressing in recovery

The Jazz announced Saturday that Sexton (ankle) has resumed on-court activities and is nearing a return to action but will be re-evaluated early next week.

Sexton hasn't played since Feb. 3 due to a sprained left ankle but should return to action soon. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) also for Saturday's game versus Houston, Keyonte George should continue to receive increased playing time until Sexton is able to suit up.