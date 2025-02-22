Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

The Jazz announced Saturday that Sexton (ankle) has resumed on-court activities and is nearing a return to action but will be re-evaluated early next week.

Sexton hasn't played since Feb. 3 due to a sprained left ankle but should return to action soon. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) also for Saturday's game versus Houston, Keyonte George should continue to receive increased playing time until Sexton is able to suit up.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now