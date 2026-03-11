Collin Sexton Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Sexton (leg) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.
Sexton missed Tuesday's win over the Warriors, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Thursday. If he is able to return, there will be fewer minutes available for Rob Dillingham.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More