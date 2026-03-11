Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Sexton (leg) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.

Sexton missed Tuesday's win over the Warriors, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Thursday. If he is able to return, there will be fewer minutes available for Rob Dillingham.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago