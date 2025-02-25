Collin Sexton Injury: Remains out for Wednesday
Sexton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sexton will miss his 10th consecutive contest Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain. The Jazz announced that the combo guard resumed on-court activities Saturday, which bodes well for his potential return in the near future. With Sexton sidelined, Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk could see an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now