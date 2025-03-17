Collin Sexton Injury: Resting Monday

Sexton won't play Monday against the Bulls due to left ankle injury management.

Sexton had appeared in each of the Jazz's last four games, but he'll be sidelined Monday in what amounts to a rest day. The veteran guard should be ready to play in the Jazz's next game Wednesday against the Wizards, though even if Sexton is available, his minutes could be limited with Utah seemingly inclined to prioritize positioning in the draft lottery above putting its best lineups on the court.