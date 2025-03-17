Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Resting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 1:22pm

Sexton won't play Monday against the Bulls due to left ankle injury management.

Sexton had appeared in each of the Jazz's last four games, but he'll be sidelined Monday in what amounts to a rest day. The veteran guard should be ready to play in the Jazz's next game Wednesday against the Wizards, though even if Sexton is available, his minutes could be limited with Utah seemingly inclined to prioritize positioning in the draft lottery above putting its best lineups on the court.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now