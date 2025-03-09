Collin Sexton Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Sexton (ankle) is listed out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Sexton will be sidelined for the third time in six games due to left ankle injury management, joining multiple other key rotation players in street clothes. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) among that group of players sitting out, the Jazz will likely turn to Keyonte George, Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk to handle most of the minutes at shooting guard Sunday.