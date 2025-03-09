Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 6:10am

Sexton (ankle) is listed out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Sexton will be sidelined for the third time in six games due to left ankle injury management, joining multiple other key rotation players in street clothes. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) among that group of players sitting out, the Jazz will likely turn to Keyonte George, Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk to handle most of the minutes at shooting guard Sunday.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now