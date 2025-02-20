Collin Sexton Injury: Won't go Friday

Sexton (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. His next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday against Houston. There is no clear timetable for the 26-year-old's return to game action, though Isaiah Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates to continue receiving a bump in minutes with Sexton on the shelf.