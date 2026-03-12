Collin Sexton Injury: Won't go vs. LA
Sexton (lower leg) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Sexton was handed a questionable tag after sitting out Tuesday, and the team has determined that he won't suit up Thursday. Leonard Miller should be the beneficiary with Isaac Okoro (knee) and Sexton both sidelined.
