Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Won't go vs. LA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Sexton (lower leg) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Sexton was handed a questionable tag after sitting out Tuesday, and the team has determined that he won't suit up Thursday. Leonard Miller should be the beneficiary with Isaac Okoro (knee) and Sexton both sidelined.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago