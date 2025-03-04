Collin Sexton Injury: Won't go Wednesday

Sexton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle injury management, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will miss his 12th outing since Feb. 5 while the Jazz manage his playing time due to a left ankle injury. Svi Myhailiuk, Jaden Springer (back) and Johnny Juzang are all candidates for a bump in playing time due to Sexton and Jordan Clarkson (foot) being sidelined.