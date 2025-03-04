Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Won't go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Sexton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle injury management, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will miss his 12th outing since Feb. 5 while the Jazz manage his playing time due to a left ankle injury. Svi Myhailiuk, Jaden Springer (back) and Johnny Juzang are all candidates for a bump in playing time due to Sexton and Jordan Clarkson (foot) being sidelined.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now