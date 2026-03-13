Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Sexton (leg) is out for Friday's game versus the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

This will be Sexton's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's meeting with Memphis. Rob Dillingham will continue to have the opportunity for some extended minutes while Sexton is sidelined.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago