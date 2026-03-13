Collin Sexton Injury: Won't play Friday
Sexton (leg) is out for Friday's game versus the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
This will be Sexton's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's meeting with Memphis. Rob Dillingham will continue to have the opportunity for some extended minutes while Sexton is sidelined.
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