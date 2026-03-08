Collin Sexton Injury: Won't return Sunday
Sexton will not return to Sunday's game against the Kings due to a left lower leg contusion, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
Sexton exited at the end of the third quarter during Sunday's contest and will not return. Prior to the injury, he was having an outstanding game, logging 28 points (9-12 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. The seven made threes marked a new career high. If he is forced to miss time, Rob Dillingham could see some extra run.
