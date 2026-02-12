Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Adjusting to new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:37am

Sexton chipped in 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to Boston.

Sexton appears to be finding his stride with the Bulls after being acquired at the deadline. He's scored double digits in all three games for Chicago and is averaging 17.7 points per game during that span. Expect Sexton to continue being a steady source of scoring, especially while Josh Giddey recovers from a hamstring injury.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton
