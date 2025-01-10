Fantasy Basketball
Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Another 20-point display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:15am

Sexton chipped in 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 loss to the Heat.

Sexton extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to three contests, and he's reached that tally in six of his last seven appearances. During that seven-game stretch, the veteran guard is averaging 21.6 points per contest while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.

