Collin Sexton News: Another 20-point outing Saturday

Sexton logged 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

Sexton was able to score at least 20 points in his fourth straight game Saturday, and he continued to handle the bulk of the ball-handling duties amid the absences of backcourt mates Keyonte George (heel) and Jordan Clarkson (foot). Over his last eight games, Sexton is averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 threes in 29.5 minutes. The 26-year-old combo guard doesn't bring much to the table defensively from a fantasy perspective, but he's shooting a career-high 42.1 percent from deep and ranks among the league's elite in free-throw percentage (89.8) in 2024-25 thus far.