Collin Sexton News: Available Sunday
Sexton (finger/elbow) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Sexton popped up on the injury report with a right finger injury and a left elbow contusion, though he'll shake off his probable tag and suit up in Chicago's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old guard has started four straight games for the shorthanded Bulls, during which he has averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 93 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 93 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 75 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 75 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More