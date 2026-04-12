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Collin Sexton News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sexton (finger/elbow) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Sexton popped up on the injury report with a right finger injury and a left elbow contusion, though he'll shake off his probable tag and suit up in Chicago's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old guard has started four straight games for the shorthanded Bulls, during which he has averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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