Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Sexton (finger) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Sexton is expectedly shedding a probable designation with a right finger injury Thursday. The veteran guard is playing at a high level, averaging 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest in his last nine games.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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