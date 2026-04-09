Collin Sexton News: Available Thursday
Sexton (finger) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Sexton is expectedly shedding a probable designation with a right finger injury Thursday. The veteran guard is playing at a high level, averaging 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest in his last nine games.
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