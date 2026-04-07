Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Sexton (finger) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards.

Josh Giddey (hamstring) is out, so Sexton should see quality minutes against the Wizards. Over the past six games, Sexton has averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.3 steals per contest.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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