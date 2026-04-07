Collin Sexton News: Available to play
Sexton (finger) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards.
Josh Giddey (hamstring) is out, so Sexton should see quality minutes against the Wizards. Over the past six games, Sexton has averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.3 steals per contest.
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