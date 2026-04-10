Collin Sexton News: Available versus Orlando
Sexton (finger) is listed as available for Friday's game against Orlando.
Sexton was in danger of missing this contest. However, he is officially cleared to suit up. The 27-year-old is coming off one of his best performances of the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with 27 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington.
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