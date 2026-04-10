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Collin Sexton News: Available versus Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 4:16pm

Sexton (finger) is listed as available for Friday's game against Orlando.

Sexton was in danger of missing this contest. However, he is officially cleared to suit up. The 27-year-old is coming off one of his best performances of the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with 27 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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