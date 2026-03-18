Collin Sexton News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Sexton (lower leg) will play in Wednesday's game against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Sexton was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest, though he'll shed that tag and return from a four-game absence. His return may result in Rob Dillingham seeing fewer minutes, though Jaden Ivey (knee) and Anfernee Simons (wrist) are both still out. Over four March appearances (one start), Sexton has averaged 25.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest.