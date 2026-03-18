Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 3:35pm

Sexton (lower leg) will play in Wednesday's game against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Sexton was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest, though he'll shed that tag and return from a four-game absence. His return may result in Rob Dillingham seeing fewer minutes, though Jaden Ivey (knee) and Anfernee Simons (wrist) are both still out. Over four March appearances (one start), Sexton has averaged 25.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago