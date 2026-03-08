Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Coming off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Sexton will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Kings, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Sexton started Thursday's game due to Josh Giddey (ankle) being out of the lineup, but he will return to a bench role Sunday as Giddey returns to action. Sexton has scored in double figures in five straight games, including three straight with 20-plus.

